Finding out you won an Olympic medal ... via Facebook eight years later

OVIEDO, Fla. – Her entire life changed with a Facebook ping.

And at first, Chaunte Lowe ignored it.

She was sitting in her home here in Central Florida late last year, with her husband taking a work test and her kids in school. Her Olympic career as a high jumper was likely over, so there was nothing to train for. Then came the ping from a fellow Olympian.

“Congratulations, Olympic bronze medalist!” wrote German high jumper Ariane Friedrich.

Silliness, she thought. Her old rivals are always joking around. She let it blink on her screen.

“Congratulations, Olympic bronze medalist!” came another message, from another competitor in a different country.

This time, she clicked.

Three Olympians in the 2008 high jump final had tested positive for banned substances. All three placed in front of Lowe. She had moved up from sixth place to fourth – no, wait! Third place.

“I was so shocked I couldn’t do the math,” says Lowe, 33, looking back on the moment. ” ‘Oh my goodness I’m third!’ I screamed. I jumped up and down, looking around the house. Who am I going to tell?”

The moment she had always dreamed of had arrived more than eight years after she finished off the podium in Beijing. Lowe was an Olympic medalist for the first time. Except there were no NBC cameras, no cheering fans, no flag to drape around her shoulders. There wasn’t anyone around at all.

So she sat back down and messaged some of her track friends on Facebook.

Lowe is hardly alone. A rash of doping disqualifications has plagued the Olympics movement, and it’s affected more than medal totals. By one count, there have been 76 disqualifications from the 2008 Games, and 89 from the 2012 Games. To most fans, it’s a sliver of news in the form of a passing headline. To the athletes, though, it’s life changing.

“At age 32, I didn’t see myself going to another Olympic games,” Lowe says. “I was seeing teammates with medals and accepting that was not going to be me. And all of a sudden it rewrote my Olympics story. It completely rewrote it.”

But this is not a story of all’s well that ends well. The long years between the disappointment of finishing lower than hoped and the exhilaration of justice come into a new perspective after this kind of jolt: What would those lost years have brought? What should they have brought?

“For a lot of athletes, the loss of that moment has severe repercussions financially, emotionally and competitively,” says American shot putter Adam Nelson, whose 2004 silver turned to gold 12 years later. The nearest analogy he can come up with is “like winning a lifetime achievement award after you died.”

Lowe went to Disney for three straight days with her family after finding out, but the exclamation point led to a question mark.

“It was a roller coaster of shock, happiness, anger, sadness,” she says.

For Lowe and Nelson and others to come, that roller coaster still climbs and drops.

*****

View photos Chaunte Lowe cleared 1.99 meters in Beijing, which wasn’t good enough for a medal … until eight years later. (Getty Images) More

From the age of 4, Chaunte Howard wanted to be an Olympian. She went to her mom, and her mom told her she better work hard. She went to her older sister, then 6, and got some unique advice.

“She was like, ‘If you want to run fast, eat some dirt.’ ”

So Chaunte dutifully went to a nearby parking lot, gathered up some dirt and swallowed it.

“I ate dirt ‘til sixth grade,” she says, laughing. “I started doing it in secret because it was frowned upon. I ate it ‘til the sixth grade. I was determined.”

Her mom allowed her to play in the neighborhoods of Pasa Robles, Calif., until the street lights shut off, and she did. She had a love of running and she soon found a love of jumping, setting up mattresses in the house and leaping up and down to Kris Kross’ “Daddy Mac will make you Jump, Jump!” She realized she had a talent when she jumped and her head almost hit the ceiling. “Oh my gosh,” she thought, “I’m really good at this!”

Read More