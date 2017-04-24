Father of NFL prospect Travis Rudolph dies in accidental shooting

The father of former Florida State University wide receiver Travis Rudolph has died as a result of an accidental shooting in West Palm Beach, Florida, just days before Rudolph hopes to be selected in the NFL draft.

Darryl Rudolph was shot in the back while working at a club in West Palm; a gun in another room discharged when another worker was moving it, and the bullet traveled through a wall to hit Darryl Rudolph, age 55. He died after being transported to a local hospital.

Travis Rudolph finished his career at FSU as one of the top receivers in the school’s history, ranking in the top 10 in receptions and total yards, and 13th in career touchdowns. He’s projected as a fifth- or sixth-round pick.

Travis Rudolph won nationwide acclaim last fall when he and several Florida State teammates were visiting a local elementary school. Rudolph spotted a young boy sitting alone at lunch, and sat down across from him:

The boy’s mother wrote an emotional Facebook post thanking Rudolph, marking one of the most heartwarming sports stories of last year.

