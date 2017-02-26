Erik Karlsson gets terrified by alligator on golf course (Video)

The Ottawa Senators visit the Florida Panthers on Sunday, which meant that the players had a chance for a little rest and relaxation in the Sunshine State.

Given their fortunes during his career, you’d figure Erik Karlsson has had his fill of golf. But the star defenseman hit the links on Saturday with Swedish PGA pro Jesper Parnevik … and discovered the hidden dangers of golf in Florida.

Here’s Erik Karlsson getting the ever-loving crap scared out of him by an alligator at Medalist Golf Club.





That was an amazing noise that came out of that man’s mouth.

We haven’t seen a Senator in Florida that rattled since Chris Christie revealed Marco Rubio was a robot from “Westworld” in that debate.

Karlsson critics will no doubt note that despite carrying a golf club, he showed no semblance of defense on the play.

