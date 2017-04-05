Erik Karlsson beats Jimmy Howard from tough angle (Video)

Ottawa Senators captain Erik Karlsson scored a goal from a difficult angle in his Tuesday game against the Detroit Red Wings.

In the first period, Karlsson took the puck off a face-off win by teammate Kyle Turris and skated down the boards. Just before Karlsson got to the goal line, he whipped the puck past Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard and tuck it under the far post.

The goal came at the 12:59 mark of the frame and put Ottawa ahead 1-0.

The goal was Karlsson’s 17th on the season and his 71st point overall. The game is a big one for the Senators as they try to cement a spot in the playoffs. Ottawa came into the contest with 92 points – four ahead of the Tampa Bay Lightning, the last team out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference. The Senators are currently in third-place in the Atlantic Division.

Each team has four games left – including one each Tuesday.

