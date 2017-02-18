Draymond Green and LeBron James defend, in their own ways, Kyrie Irving's flat Earth approach

Of course LeBron James would defend Kyrie Irving, he’s his teammate, but what about any opponents on hand at All-Star weekend? If you had to pick one NBA All-Star to align himself, however slightly, with Kyrie Irving’s assertion that the idea that the planet Earth is round is “a façade,” it would probably be Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green.

If you laid money on the hum-drum odds that he would partially come to Cavalier Irving’s defense, you haven’t won too much cash, but you would be a winner. And you’d be the only one.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, a day after Kyrie’s musings went wild, Draymond checked in:

Uh oh: Draymond is a Flat Earth/Kyrie Truther. pic.twitter.com/icJThyG7hx — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) February 18, 2017





“I wouldn’t necessarily say crazy though, it’s just his opinion. It’s hard to call someone’s opinion crazy, that’s what he thinks. Who’s to say that picture is telling the truth? I can make a round picture with my iPhone today, on the panoramic camera, and make it look round. So, I don’t know. I’m not saying I think it’s flat or round, I don’t know, but it could be.”

Complex went on to find this gem, from his sophomore year in college:

@MizSuzie the world is flat fool — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) March 1, 2010





In Green and, I suppose, Irving’s defense, “it could be” is a solid stroke of thinking when it comes time to delve into all things hardly explainable. To most, the idea that the Earth is round is quite explainable, almost easily explainable, but it’s always good to wonder “why” prior to moving in to determine that those who have studied something far more than you have might have a better idea about why, exactly, Coca Cola bottles just aren’t falling off of the edge of the Earth.

With that in place, critical thinking only goes so far. It’s never good to want to fall in line, but sometimes you just have to fall in line:

Controversial stance here, but a public figure with an audience of millions promoting anti-science gibberish is actually bad — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) February 18, 2017





LeBron James? He’s got the dueling mock/support, big brother-mode on point:

LeBron James: "Kyrie is my little brother… If he decides the earth is flat, that's ok." pic.twitter.com/UjiyVGG1uw — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) February 18, 2017





The Earth is round. And the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors will probably meet in the 2018 NBA Finals.

