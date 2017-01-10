Dr. Saturday's absurdly early 2017 preseason Top 25

The 2016 season just ended, but it’s never too early to look ahead to the 2017 campaign. Alabama and Clemson have squared off in the title game two years in a row, but new contenders could emerge next year. Which teams will become those contenders?

Even though things will undoubtedly look different by the time the 2017 College Football Playoff field is unveiled, we gave it our best guess.

25. Notre Dame: No team fell short of expectations more than Notre Dame, which started the season ranked No. 10 and finished the year 4-8. Coach Brian Kelly is on the hot seat and his hopes of staying the Irish’s head coach will rest on QB Brandon Wimbush, who takes the reins this spring. Wimbush will have his top rusher and three of the team’s top four receivers returning, including All-Name Team star Equanimeous St. Brown. The defense, which allowed 27.8 points per game, returns seven, including star defensive lineman Jerry Tillery.

24. Tennessee: The Volunteers had a great team last season and underachieved and now coach Butch Jones is in a position where he must produce or else. That’s not going to be easy without QB Josh Dobbs and RBs Alvin Kamara and Jalen Hurd. The Vols also lose top receiver Josh Malone and OC Mike DeBord. However, the defense stays mostly intact and RB John Kelly proved he has the skills to be a top RB. The quarterback position is a question mark with Quinten Dormady and Jarrett Guarantano, who redshirted last season, competing for start reps. If the Vols can mount a competent passing game, they might be able to fulfill those lofty expectations.

23. Texas: Can Tom Herman do at Texas what he did in his first year at Houston? The Longhorns should be good and quarterback Shane Buechele will probably be studying a lot of tape of former Houston QB Greg Ward in the offseason. 10 starters return on defense, including linebacker Malik Jefferson and cornerback Kris Boyd.

22. South Florida: Willie Taggart turned almost being fired into a new head coaching gig at Oregon after the Bulls exceeded expectations with an 11-2 record. Now it’s up to Charlie Strong, who was fired at Texas, to keep the momentum going. The Bulls return QB Quinton Flowers, who had a breakout season, their top two RBs and three of their four true WRs, and also lose just three on defense. However, that defense was one of the nation’s worst last season, so it will need to get better to challenge for the AAC title.

21. Colorado: The Buffs exceeded expectations in 2016, but can they repeat or be even better in 2017? QB Sefo Liufau is gone, but backup Steven Montez played well in Liufau’s absence this season and should be a capable starter. All of Colorado’s top receivers and RB Phillip Lindsay are returning, but the senior-laden defense that helped carry the Buffs at times this season will look very different. Not only are eight players gone from that unit, but so is DC Jim Leavitt, who went to Oregon. The Buffs will have to rebuild that defense quickly if they want to make another play for the Pac-12 South.

20. Boise State: Boise rebounded from a tough 2015 and briefly put itself in a position to be the Group of Five representative for a New Year’s Six Bowl. Unfortunately for the Broncos, the season was derailed by losses to Wyoming and Air Force, but there is some promise for 2017. QB Brett Rypien, who threw for 3,646 yards and 24 touchdowns, returns, but he’ll lose top RB Jeremy McNichols and top WR Thomas Sperbeck. But that will give RB Alexander Mattison and WR Cedrick Wilson, who had 1,000 yards in 2016, time to shine.

Brett Rypien is back for a Boise State team that should once again be very good.

19. Stanford: Quarterback Keller Chryst should be fully healed from the torn ACL he suffered in the Sun Bowl. If he’s not, 2016 recruit K.J. Costello — the No. 2 pro-style QB in the class — could be in line to start. The Cardinal run game should be powerful again with four returning starters on the offensive line and Bryce Love ready to assume a larger role in the run game. The former 200 and 400-meter sprinter averaged seven yards a carry on 112 rushes in 2016.

