Coyotes' Duclair receives proposal from 4-year-old fan (Video)

There are a myriad of quality-of-life differences that make playing in the NHL preferable to plying your trade at the AHL level.

Fancy hotels. Chartered flights. Nicer meals. Better massage therapists. The list goes on.

One of the underrated benefits of the NHL life not captured in the zeroes on the paycheque is the love of the fans. This love can be fickle, but it’s ultimately heartwarming as Anthony Duclair discovered on Thursday.

Prior to the Arizona Coyotes’ game against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday, Duclair was approached by a 4-year old fan named Gracie who handed him a letter. Not only did it have a message of support for the 21-year-old – who’s in the midst of a rough year that’s seen him spend time in the AHL – it also contained a surprise proposal.

Gracie got engaged to her favorite player @aduclair10 today ???? and we couldn't be happier for them! ???? @ArizonaCoyotes pic.twitter.com/V7gTsCjIS8 — Jenny Hernandez (@hernandezcoups) March 16, 2017





Duclair didn’t just make the wise move to avoid breaking a young fan’s fragile heart, he also went on to announce his new relationship status to the world.

Got engaged today ???????? https://t.co/02Gb6WLQ0H — Anthony Duclair (@aduclair10) March 16, 2017





Whether Gracie’s support will help turn around Duclair’s season remains to be seen – but at the very least he got to experience the kind of world-class cute moment you’re just not going to find playing for the Tuscon Roadrunners.