College basketball Power Rankings, Jan. 19: North Carolina into the top 5

Heartbreaking is too strong a word. As Creighton coach Greg McDermott said at a Wednesday press conference that was both reflective and upbeat, nobody died. Nobody was diagnosed with a serious illness. It’s just an ACL.

But nonetheless, something about Maurice Watson’s season-ending injury was heart-twinging. The fact that McDermott had to give that reminder in the first place spoke volumes about the response to the news.

“Someone in the national media said, ‘Maurice Watson’s injury is bad for Maurice, it’s bad for Creighton, and it’s bad for college basketball,” McDermott said Wednesday. “I think that’s the ultimate compliment. This little guy has had an impact on our game that people really, really appreciate.”

As a fan of the sport, it’s impossible to dislike Watson, an unheralded and undersized recruit from Philadelphia who didn’t have a major conference offer and ended up at Boston University. He excelled, then elevated himself to his dream conference, the Big East, to elevate Creighton to its best start in program history.

Watson, his career arc and his style embodied so much of what we love about college basketball. He was the overlooked, “Philly-tough” point guard who had earned his coach’s trust to the extent that McDermott never had to tell him to go back in the game. Watson would just bolt to the scorer’s table and check himself in.

McDermott spoke of Watson growing before his eyes, and the changes Watson made in his life to get to the point he was at. And he spoke of dreams. Big dreams. “You have a vision in your mind of how something’s going to end,” he said. “For Maurice and I, I was hoping it was going to be deep into an NCAA Tournament run, accomplishing some things we’ve never accomplished before as an institution.”

If not for the injury, this week’s Power Rankings might have discussed the possibility of that very dream coming true. Instead, the Bluejays have fallen in the ranks, but remain in the top 20, in part out of respect for what Watson and his teammates have achieved, and out of regret that we won’t get to see Watson make a run at that dream.

Here is that top 20, along with, as always, five more teams to keep an eye (or two) on. And five mid-majors. So 30 teams in all to label underrated or overrated, or properly rated, or something else. If you do so on Twitter (@HenryBushnell), just make sure to include the reasoning.

1. Villanova | 18-1 | KenPom: 2 | Last week: 1

There are a lot of college basketball players that would qualify as “not very smart,” especially when it comes to end-of-half clock management and the navigation of potential two-for-one opportunities. Jalen Brunson, whom we’ve gushed about in this space before, is not one of those players. So it’s time to gush about him again. Brunson made a small, relatively innocuous play at the end of the first half Monday against Seton Hall that every college point guard should study:

The argument against going two-for-one at the end of halves is simple: Because college players aren’t capable of hitting contested shots at the same rates as pros, the expected value of two rushed, low-quality shots doesn’t equal or surpass the expected value of one high-quality look. That argument, however, only applies to what happens after a team sets up in its halfcourt offense.

Watch what Brunson does immediately after Seton Hall scores. He looks up to check the game clock, sees 1:01 remaining, and claps his hands to demand the inbounds from Kris Jenkins. He then gets Villanova into its halfcourt offense with 26 seconds on the shot clock:

This GIF appears in this week’s Thursday power rankings. You’ll have to read to see why. pic.twitter.com/fbj9HUCwoy — Henry Bushnell (@HenryBushnell) January 19, 2017





This is how you go 2-for-1 in college basketball. The above argument is two-sided; but the tactic doesn’t have to be associated with low-quality shots. Push the pace, and you increase your odds of getting a high-quality shot with 40-plus seconds left on the game clock. If one emerges, take it, and take the extra possession; if none emerge, play out the possession as usual, and there’s no harm done. This is common sense, yet so many college coaches refuse to abide by it.

2. Kansas | 17-1 | KenPom: 7 | Last week: 2

Kansas still trails Villanova despite a 17th-consecutive victory. But does Frank Mason still trail Josh Hart in the Player of the Year race? As promised last week, here’s the case for Mason, which is threefold. There is statistical evidence, both per game numbers — 20.3 points, 5.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds — and tempo-free rates — an 127.2 offensive rating and a 61.6 effective field goal percentage. There is anecdotal evidence, such as Mason’s clutch buckets and boards down the stretch that held off Iowa State on Monday. And more than anything, there is role-based evidence. Mason plays over 35 minutes per game at the most important position in basketball on a team that hasn’t lost since opening night. The argument is far from irrefutable. But it’s a pretty darn good one.

