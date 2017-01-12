College basketball Power Rankings, Jan. 12: Kansas, West Virginia rising

Some pretty big news hit the sports world Tuesday morning. It had nothing, but also maybe something, to do with college basketball.

FIFA, soccer’s international governing body, decided to expand the World Cup from 32 to 48 teams in 2026, and introduced a flawed, watered-down format that has been lambasted by the majority of the international soccer community, including yours truly.

How is this in any way related to college basketball and the second edition of The Dagger’s weekly power rankings? Well it’s not related to the latter at all. But as I warned last week, this is the part where I ramble, and the part past which you scroll to get to the rankings.

It’s related to the former, however, because the World Cup, which will feature 48 of 211 FIFA-certified soccer nations, now admits a similar percentage of teams to its premier championship event as college basketball does.

Both still admit proportionally fewer members than American professional sports leagues. Major League Baseball and the NFL admit 40 percent. The NBA and NHL admit 53 percent. MLS admits 60 percent. But our two events in question admit proportionally more teams than FBS college football (3 percent) and most major professional club soccer leagues, which admit no teams, but really all teams — their regular seasons are their premier events.

Each one is its own specific case, and there are hundreds of factors that determine their popularity. There are outliers — looking at you, NFL. But in general, there’s an inverse relationship between postseason size and regular season fan interest. The English Premier League is the world’s most popular league, and derives 100 percent of that popularity from the regular season.

This is not an argument against the NCAA tournament. (But don’t go to 96 teams, please.) The Big Dance makes college basketball what it is. March Madness is college basketball. It is wonderful. It’s also impossible to argue that those three weeks make the four-month-long regular season more interesting. The effect is just the opposite.

What would college basketball look like if the NCAA tournament were a 16-team elimination tournament rather than a 68-team one? We’d lose four enthralling days in mid-March, but gain many compelling ones in January, February and early March, games between real championship contenders that would be their own de facto elimination games rather than, in the grand scheme of things, close to irrelevant. That’s exactly what college football has right now, and often what basketball doesn’t. A more exclusive tournament wouldn’t benefit the NCAA economically. But would the sport be better off?

To suggest it would be is heresy, but just think: How much more hype and tension would there be surrounding this Saturday’s Duke-Louisville clash?

Just a thought to ruminate on throughout your Thursday afternoon or Friday morning.

Below are 20 more. Plus five. And some mid-majors.

1. Villanova | 16-1 | KenPom: 3 | Last week: 1

Yep. Still here. Though for a brief period on Tuesday night, the Wildcats were slipping. They were misfiring from three and struggling with Xavier at home. As Jay Wright admitted at halftime, they weren’t doing much of anything well offensively. Then they stormed to a 79-54 victory. But that first half, in a weird way, is exactly why Villanova remains atop these rankings. Its offense powered it through non-conference play, but it has shown flashes of being an elite defensive team in its five Big East contests. Holding Creighton to 1.03 points per possession on the road is a big deal. Holding Xavier to 0.78 is even more noteworthy.

2. Kansas | 15-1 | KenPom: 5 | Last week: 6

Remember when we were slightly concerned about Kansas’ defense after a close call with Kansas State? Josh Jackson swatted that take into the fourth row, and that’s where it’ll remain until further notice. Defense was one of many reasons Kansas’ 85-68 win over Texas Tech was more impressive than it seemed on paper. Another was the offense of Frank Mason, who continues to build a strangely quiet Player of the Year campaign. Check this space next week for the case for Mason — and potentially, if the Jayhawks handle a trip to Hilton Coliseum on Monday, for a new No. 1.

