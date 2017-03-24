Charles Barkley says Michael Jordan once bet $300,000 on a single putt

Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan are legendary, all-time-great basketball players. They’re also legendary gamblers, particularly off the court — including on the golf course.

Barkley was on “The Dan Patrick Show” earlier in the week, talking basketball and other topics, when the conversation turned to Jordan, Barkley and golf. The Chuckwagon wasn’t shy in talking about some of the more outrageous golf bets the two made, including when Jordan put $300,000 on the line on a single putt.

“We’d be playing golf with certain people, for a couple hundred dollars a hole, nothing big, and he’d be playing some guy for $100,000,” Barkley said Thursday of Jordan.

“He’s like, ‘Charles, pick that up.’ I’m like, ‘This putt is for $200.’ He’s like, ‘Pick that up, Charles, get out of my way, you’re in my line.’ I’m like, ‘How much is that putt for?’ He’s like, ‘$300,000.’ I said, ‘Let me get out of your line.’ It was crazy, man.”

