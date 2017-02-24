Carmelo Anthony has no idea what Phil Jackson's vision for the Knicks is

The NBA’s trade deadline came and went at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, and the New York Knicks, like many other teams, didn’t do squat. A rumored point-guard swap that would’ve sent Derrick Rose to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Ricky Rubio wound up falling short of the finish line, and despite the Knicks having a few fairly productive players on what would seem to be movable contracts — like reserve point guard Brandon Jennings, whose deal expires at the end of this season, or backup big man Kyle O’Quinn, who has just two years and $8.3 million remaining on his deal, or swingman Courtney Lee, a proven 3-and-D wing in a league perpetually looking for more of those — nothing came to fruition.

Instead, the Knicks exited the trade deadline with the same roster they had heading into the All-Star break … and that roster got smoked, predictably, by LeBron James and the East-leading Cleveland Cavaliers in Thursday’s return from the mid-February siesta.

The Knicks now sit at 23-35, five games back of the Detroit Pistons for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, with three teams (the Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets) ahead of them in line for that last postseason berth. They rank 15th among 30 NBA teams in offensive efficiency, and 26th in points allowed per possession; by FiveThirtyEight’s projections, they have a 3 percent chance of making the playoffs.

Faced with the overwhelming likelihood that the team he runs will miss the postseason for the fourth straight season, Knicks team president Phil Jackson could have chosen to damn the torpedoes and flip future draft picks for here-and-now help to try to beat those odds. He could have chosen to sell off whatever present-day assets the Knicks have, in hopes of both making this year’s team worse down the stretch (thus improving New York’s odds of landing a top-of-the-draft pick in May’s lottery) and securing more future picks to try to stock up the roster with low-cost, high-ceiling talent that might develop into the new competitive iteration of the Knicks.

Jackson instead chose to stand pat, leaving many wondering what exactly the Knicks are doing … including a certain forward whom you might have heard some chatter about Jackson wanting to move before Thursday’s deadline. From Marc Berman of the New York Post:

Following a dispiriting 119-104 loss to the Cavaliers, Anthony was asked by The Post if he understood Jackson’s vision.

“No, to be honest with you, no,’’ Anthony said. “I think they [were] planning on the trade deadline and they were trying to make moves. That was one plan. Now they got to get back to the drawing board for another plan for the future of the team.”

Anthony acknowledged that it is “frustrating to be unsure of the approach that management, namely team president Phil Jackson, will take with the team at this point,” according to ESPN’s Ian Begley:

“Yeah, I mean, nobody likes to be in limbo,” Anthony said. “We all want to know kind of what’s going on, especially when it’s involving you. But that’s not the way it is in sports. I don’t think I’m the only one that’s going through that or feeling that way. I think there’s other players who feel the same way, that they want to be involved — not involved, but at least up to date with what’s going on. I feel like I’m kind of up to date, as far as when it comes to me, [with] what’s going on.”

Anthony’s not alone in his confusion over what the Knicks are trying to do, and how they intend to accomplish it. That’s not to say that anything’s changed, though — this has been the issue in New York ever since Jackson came to town.

Shortly after taking the reins at the World’s Most Famous Arena, Jackson traded Tyson Chandler and Raymond Felton to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Jose Calderon, Samuel Dalembert, Wayne Ellington, Shane Larkin, and a pair of second-round draft picks that turned into Thanasis Antetokounmpo and Cleanthony Early, to save money and get worse. One month later, he seemed to move in the opposite direction by giving Anthony a five-year, $124.1 million contract to be the focal point of their roster for the next half-decade. He also gave Anthony a no-trade clause, making his aging star all but untradeable in the event he did want to trigger a full-scale rebuild … which, as we saw this winter, only increased the acrimony between player and executive, and the ever-roiling drama surrounding the team.

