Bubble breakdown: Syracuse the big winner on a wild Wednesday night

There is no more confusing team in college basketball than Syracuse, and thus it makes all kinds of sense that on one of the most confusing nights of college basketball this season, no team scored a more important win than the Orange.

Jim Boeheim’s team had erupted back into NCAA tournament contention with a five-game win streak that spanned late January and early February and included wins over Florida State and Virginia. The Orange stood tall at 8-4 in the ACC, as firm a basis for a postseason campaign as any.

But as Boeheim and his players retreated to their locker room Wednesday night, they did so with the prospects of a five-game losing streak hanging over their heads. They trailed Duke by eight in a matchup that was flanked by three losses on one end and a road trip to Louisville on the other. Their tournament outlook, though still auspicious, was being bombarded with doubt.

Then Syracuse put together arguably the most consequential 20 minutes of its season. Based on talent, and on performance over the past month-and-a-half, Syracuse is quite clearly one of the 30 best teams in college hoops; it just had to show it. Over those 20 minutes, it did. John Gillon provided the validation.

The win doesn’t quite put a lock next to the Orange just yet. But it brings them pretty darn close to the tournament. It also established Syracuse, at least temporarily, as the biggest bubble winner of the second-to-last week of the regular season.

This Week’s Bubble Winners

Syracuse (17-12, 9-7, KenPom 45, RPI 86): Syracuse has the wins: Duke, Virginia, Florida State, Miami. It also has the losses: UConn, Georgetown, St. John’s (by 30), Boston College. Especially this year, however, the former outweigh the latter. The Orange just need one more win to feel completely secure.

Providence (17-11, 7-8, KenPom 56, RPI 68): The biggest bubble winner of the past 12 days has been Providence, who was well outside the NCAA tournament picture at this time two weeks ago. The Friars’ overtime loss at Seton Hall sunk them to 14-11 and 4-8 in the Big East. But three straight wins over Butler, Xavier and Wednesday night at Creighton might just have catapulted Providence into the field if the season ended today. Those three victories, plus a late-January win at Marquette, are a better quartet than most bubble teams can boast. And with a kind schedule remaining, the Friars look to be in pretty good shape.

Minnesota (21-7, 9-6, KenPom 37, RPI 23): The Golden Gophers aren’t a bubble team, but they earn a mention here for beating Maryland on the road and locking up their bid.

Oklahoma State (19-9, 8-7, KenPom 20, RPI 28): Ditto for the Cowboys, who won on the road at Kansas State. They’re in.

Seton Hall (17-10, 7-8, KenPom 57, RPI 48): The Pirates beat Xavier at home, which isn’t as big of a win as it seems, or as it once was earlier this season or last year. Nonetheless, it’s a win over a team that should be in the field, and Seton Hall, who is still very much on the bubble, needs as many of those as it can get.

Virginia Tech (19-8, 8-7, KenPom 46, RPI 36): Seth Allen’s 3-pointer with 3.8 seconds remaining Tuesday night completed a season sweep of Clemson, and pushed Virginia Tech further toward safety.

Wichita State (26-4, 16-1, KenPom 13, RPI 40): As expected, the Shockers ripped up Evansville Tuesday night. The day before, head coach Gregg Marshall said the following to Yahoo Sports’ Jeff Eisenberg: “If you watch basketball — if you have any clue and watch basketball — there’s no doubt we’re one of the top 37 at-large teams in the country.”

Miami (19-8, 9-6, KenPom 29, RPI 37): This should be the last you hear of Miami as a part of any bubble discussion. The Hurricanes went to Charlottesville on Monday, shut down Virginia, and won in overtime. Miami should be in, even if it loses its final three regular season games.

