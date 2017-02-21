Bob Huggins says he fell to his knees because his defibrillator activated

Bob Huggins apparently isn’t worried about the health scare he endured during Monday night’s 77-62 victory over Texas.

The West Virginia coach never left the game even after dropping to his knees late in the first half and clutching his chest.

Medical personnel evaluated Huggins on the floor and Texas coach Shaka Smart approached him to ask if he was OK. The 63-year-old coach told ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe at halftime that his internal “defibrillator went off,” but he’s fine.

Huggins previously suffered a heart attack while on a recruiting trip in Pittsburgh in 2002 and was fitted for the defibrillator. He remained as fiery and enthusiastic as ever on the sidelines ever since, taking over at his alma mater West Virginia in 2007 after stints with Kansas State and Cincinnati.

It certainly didn’t seem like Huggins’ let Monday’s health scare affect him the rest of the game. He was cracking jokes within seconds and spent much of the second half bickering with referees.

Bob Huggins just fainted in a timeout and got up and told one of his players, "It's your fault. You're trying to kill me." — Steve Layman (@SteveLayman) February 21, 2017





West Virginia at least didn’t give Huggins too many anxious moments during Monday night’s comfortable win. The Mountaineers moved into sole possession of second place in the Big 12 thanks to 24 points from Jevon Carter and 23 points from Lamont West.

