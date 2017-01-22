Baseball community reacts to Yordano Ventura's death

Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura, 25, and former player Andy Marte, 33, died in unrelated car accidents on Sunday in the Dominican Republic. The baseball community shared its thoughts and prayers on Twitter.
Official statement from the Kansas City Royals organization. pic.twitter.com/AgInmjHWAB
We are heartbroken. #RipAce pic.twitter.com/1LXyGwxwZ0
ACE I love you my brother. I'm in disbelief and don't know what to say. I love you ACE ???????? @… https://t.co/ky3lw2eSoh
My thoughts are with @YordanoVentura family and the @Royals today. A very talented teammate and gone way to soon. RIP
Sad day in the baseball world. #RIPVentura #RIPMarte
RIP Yordano Ventura. Awful news. Ruined the day. Way too young. Prayers to the families and everyone involved!
To the families of Yordano Ventura and Andy Marte. I send my deepest condolences. RIP. pic.twitter.com/mC9EihLMXg
No puedo creerlo ????dos amigos en un solo día ???? https://t.co/c8Plal03dN
Deeply saddened and shocked by Yordano Ventura's & Andy Marte's passings. Sending out my thoughts and prayers.
Tragedy has no bias, people. Please, please be safe out there. Condolences to the Ventura family. #RIP Yordano, loved watching you throw ????????
Wow, can't believe we lost another great one today! Once a teammate always a teammate. RIP Yordano Ventura!!!
Always a tragedy when a life is lost too soon. The Baseball Community took another hit RIP Andy Marte and Yordano Ventura
