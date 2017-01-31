Auston Matthews has second-best-selling NHL jersey

Auston Matthews is a rookie sensation, and the NHL jersey sales thus far this season reflect that.

According to Shop NHL, the Toronto Maple Leafs star has the second-highest-selling jersey this season, through the first three months. That puts him right behind Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins, who also had the highest-selling jersey of 2016 overall.

[Follow Puck Daddy on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Tumblr]

Matthews ended up with the seventh-best-selling jersey of 2016. He was one spot behind McDavid, but has surpassed him in sales so far in 2016-17.

From the NHL, here are the League’s best sellers:

Keep in mind that the St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks had some Winter Classic jerseys to push this season. But also keep in mind that Kane and Toews were Nos. 2 and 3 for 2016, and Tarasenko was No. 8.

[Newsletter: Get 5 great stories from the Yahoo Sports blogs in your inbox every morning!]

Nash, Gostisbehere and Larkin are three players who didn’t make the Top 15 in 2016 that are currently there. Zach Parise of the Minnesota Wild and the Pittsburgh Penguins’ Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang fell out of the top 15.

—

Greg Wyshynski is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Contact him at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter. His book, TAKE YOUR EYE OFF THE PUCK, is available on Amazon and wherever books are sold.

MORE FROM YAHOO SPORTS



