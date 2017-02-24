Aaron Rodgers weighs in: Tom Brady is the GOAT

To a fair number of NFL followers, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the best player in the league at the position right now.

That is debateable – Rodgers at his best has a skillset few others have possessed – but even to Rodgers, the greatest quarterback ever (aka the GOAT) is Tom Brady.

Chatting from the golf course at this month’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on “In Depth with Graham Bensinger,” Rodgers addressed Super Bowl LI, which of course saw Brady and the New England Patriots post a historic comeback for the franchise’s fifth championship.

“I felt bad for Matt (Ryan). I have gotten to know him over the years; he is a fantastic guy,” Rodgers said of his counterpart on the Atlanta Falcons. “He had an incredible, MVP season and sitting there 28-3, I think everybody watching and probably at the game was thinking, ‘Atlanta is gonna get their ring sized up here pretty soon.’ So that was disappointing.

“So from a fan’s perspective, what a great game to watch, and to see Tom and his greatness on display one more time – I mean, he didn’t need to win that to prove that he’s the GOAT, but just another part of his legacy there.”

Rodgers and the Packers lost to Ryan and the Falcons in the NFC Championship game.