Zurich Classic 2024 prize-money payout: What each team made in New Orleans

They came, they saw, they conquered. And they ate, too. Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry enjoyed their stay in New Orleans on and off the course, culminating the week with a win at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

The teams were paid out in an every-two-spot manner. For example, McIlroy and Lowry split first- and second-place prize money, which equaled $1,286,050 apiece. They did the same with FedExCup points, each collecting 400.

Here's a look at what each team that made the cut at TPC Louisiana earned.