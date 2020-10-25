Zozo Championship at Sherwood Sunday tee times, TV and streaming info

With the November Masters on the horizon, the world’s top players prep their games on the West Coast during the Zozo Championship at Sherwood.

After Saturday’s third round, Justin Thomas holds a one-shot lead at 19 under after carding a third-round 67. Jon Rahm sits in second at 18 under. Rahm finished Saturday with a bogey-free 9-under 63 to jump 20 spots up the leaderboard.

Lanto Griffin is in third at 17 under while Sebastián Muñoz, Ryan Palmer and Patrick Cantlay are T-4 at 16 under.

Tiger Woods shot a 71 on Saturday to sit T-68 at 3 under.

From tee times to TV info, here’s everything you need to know for the final round on Sunday.

ZOZO: Leaderboard | Photo gallery

Tee times

Times listed are ET.

1st tee

10th tee

TV, streaming information

Times listed are ET.

Sunday, Oct. 25

TV

PGA Tour Live on NBC Sports Gold: 12:45-5 p.m. (featured groups, featured holes)

Twitter: 12:45-1:45 p.m.

Golf Channel (watch for free on fuboTV): 5-8 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 3-8 p.m.

We recommend interesting sports viewing and streaming opportunities. If you sign up to a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.