Zeke Mayo, AJ Storr officially sign to play in college next season with Kansas basketball

LAWRENCE — Zeke Mayo and AJ Storr are now officially members of the Kansas basketball program, after their signings were announced by KU on Thursday.

Mayo, a senior guard, is transferring in from South Dakota State. Storr, a junior guard, is transferring from Wisconsin. Both are set to be key pieces for the Jayhawks’ next season, as coach Bill Self continues to reshape the roster into another Big 12 Conference and national contender.

“Zeke has had a terrific career at SDSU and led them to the NCAA Tournament two of his three seasons there,” Self said in a Kansas release. “Most importantly, Zeke is a proven shooter. He made 92 threes last year and will be able to help us in that area. Being a local kid, it will mean so much to him and his family to put the Kansas jersey on and run out of the tunnel.”

Self added in the release: “AJ is a great athlete, and one of the top wing players in the portal. He pulled his name out of the (NBA) draft and we are happy he chose to come to Kansas. We feel AJ will fit in well with our style of play. He comes from a winning program at Wisconsin. He actually visited Kansas out of high school when he was at IMG Academy.”

As Self stated, Mayo comes to Kansas as a Lawerence native. Storr started his college career at St. John’s and is from Rockford, Illinois. Both will have the opportunity to earn roles on a Jayhawks squad that has enjoyed Big 12 and national success in recent seasons, but went without any new championships during the 2023-24 campaign — which ended with a loss in the round of 32 of the NCAA tournament. Both have showcased an ability to hit shots from the perimeter.

Mayo, listed at 6-foot-4 and 185 pounds, was described as a combo-guard and is multi-time, All-Summit League honoree. He earned recognition as the Summit League’s player of the year this past season. While at South Dakota State, he helped the program to two Summit League regular season championships and a pair of Summit League conference tournament championships.

Storr, listed at 6-foot-7 and 205 pounds, earned All-Big Ten Conference recognition at Wisconsin this past season and All-Big East Conference recognition at St. John’s the season before that. At Wisconsin, he helped the team to the NCAA tournament. Before this past season he also played for the Bahamian national team, when Kansas played it during a trip to Puerto Rico.

“With great excitement and humility, I announce my commitment to the University of Kansas Basketball program,” Storr said Thursday in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “Joining the Jayhawks is a dream realized, and I'm incredibly honored for this opportunity to be a part of the tradition and culture of Kansas Basketball.”

Then with South Dakota State, Zeke Mayo (2) makes a pass during a game on March 21, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

