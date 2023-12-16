Zack Moss gets Colts on the board; Steelers lead 13-7

The Colts have started digging themselves out of a 13-0 hole at home on Saturday.

Quarterback Gardner Minshew found running back Zack Moss with a short pass and Moss turned it upfield for a 16-yard touchdown with 11:21 to play in the first half. Moss was taken down with a horse-collar tackle on his way into the end zone, but the Colts opted to enforce it on the kickoff rather than trying for two points from the 1-yard-line.

Matt Gay hit the extra point and the Colts now trail 13-7.

Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. had the two biggest plays of the scoring drive. He had gains of 21 and 42 yards on passes from Minshew.