Birthday boy Zach Eflin set to take mound tonight at Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. — After winning back-to-back tense games against the Rockies and their first series of the young season, the Rays headed further west for a three-game matchup with the Angels.

And they couldn’t feel much more confident than having top starter Zach Eflin on the mound for tonight’s series opener, and his 30th birthday, with first pitch at 9:38 p.m. EDT.

“It feels good, certainly, when Ef’s got the ball,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said Sunday in Denver. “You just feel like the consistency he shows time and time again, it really does wonders for our pitching staff and can set the tone with Anaheim.”

Eflin is 1-1, 5.25, through two starts against the Blue Jays and Rangers, but most of the runs he has given up — five of seven — came in his sixth and final inning of his opening-day start. In his second start, April 2 vs, Texas, he was more what the Rays expect, allowing one run and scattering five hits while working into the seventh.

That is the consistency Cash often speaks of, and allows him to answer the question of what he is looking for from Eflin going into any start with pretty much the same reply: “Just go out and pitch like he is capable of.”

Eflin has a career mark of 2-0, 1.42 in three starts against the Angels, and 1-0, 1.50 at Angel Stadium (from his Aug. 29 start there last year). If you’re wondering, Mike Trout is 0-for-4 against him.

Eflin has never pitched on his birthday before.

The Angels are starting lefty Tyler Anderson, who has a 1-0, 7.84 record in two starts against the Rays.

• • •

Sign up for the Sports Today newsletter to get daily updates on the Bucs, Rays, Lightning and college football across Florida.

Never miss out on the latest with your favorite Tampa Bay sports teams. Follow our coverage on Instagram, X and Facebook.