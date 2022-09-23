Cincinnati’s pass protection has been a mess through the first two weeks of the season, with quarterback Joe Burrow taking a league-leading 13 sacks.

But it seems like the Bengals will at least have their left tackle for Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Via Geoff Hobson of the team’s website, head coach Zac Taylor said on Friday that he’s optimistic about La'el Collins playing this week even though Collins has not practiced all week with a back injury.

Collins, who signed with Cincinnati as a free agent in March, has played every offensive snap of the season for Cincinnati so far.

While Cincinnati’s full injury report will be out later on Friday, Taylor said Collins will be listed as questionable.

Linebacker Germaine Pratt (knee) did not practice on Wednesday and was limited on Thursday. But Taylor said Pratt will be doubtful for Sunday’s contest.

Zac Taylor optimistic La’el Collins will play against Jets originally appeared on Pro Football Talk