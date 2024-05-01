Younger Raiola visits Nebraska during spring game
The younger brother of a Nebraska quarterback took a visit to Lincoln during the spring game. Quarterback Dayton Raiola was present for the annual Red-White Spring Game on Saturday afternoon.
Dayton is the younger brother of freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola. The class of 2026 prospect is a 6-foot-1, 205-pound quarterback for Buford High School out of Buford, Georgia.
While backing up his brother last season, Dayton only appeared in six games. He finished 6-of-16 passing for 60 yards and one touchdown.
Raiola also holds offers from Appalachian State and Charlotte.
GO BIG RED! @CoachMattRhule @Coach_Satt @RaiolaDylan pic.twitter.com/uuS2nrlJFn
— Dayton Raiola (@DaytonRaiola) April 30, 2024
