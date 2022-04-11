New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays announce Monday night starting lineups
The New York Yankees open a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays Monday night in the Bronx.
First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium. The game will be broadcast in New York on the YES Network.
Alek Manoah will start for Toronto (2-1), while Jameson Taillon will go for New York (2-1).
The Blue Jays won the season series in 2021, 11-8, and were 8-2 against the Yankees in Yankee Stadium.
Sunday night, the Yankees failed to compete a sweep of the Red Sox, falling 4-3.
Here are the lineups announced by the teams on Monday afternoon:
Jamo on the bump to take on the Jays. #RepBX pic.twitter.com/4qctifXJy2
— New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 11, 2022
🔥 @Alek_Manoah6 starts our first AL East showdown of 2022! #NextLevel pic.twitter.com/3OM6Y4uB4V
— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 11, 2022
This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays announce Monday April 11 lineups