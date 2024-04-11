York Revolution to honor Brooks Robinson

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The York Revolution will honor York baseball co-founder Brooks Robinson on opening day, April 25.

Robinson died on Sept. 26, 2023 at 86 years old.

Robinson started his professional baseball career with the York White Roses on June 3, 1995, later joining the Baltimore Orioles as a 3rd baseman in 1960. Robinson earned 16 consecutive gold gloves, played in 18 Major League All-Star Games, won a World Series and was elected on the first ballot to the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame in 1983.

In 2005, Brooks became the co-founder of the York Revolution, opening what is now known as WellSpan Park on June 15, 2007. The Revolution immediately retired Brooks No. 5 jersey once they were formed.

There is a statue of Brooks in front of WellSpan Park on Brooks Robinson Plaza. The states shows Robinson signing autographs for two children in youth baseball jerseys, one that says “York” and another that says “Dallastown”, paying homage to Brooks impact on all of York County.

Robinson went to many Revolution games, including both Atlantic League All-Star games hosted by the Revolution (2011, 2019). Robinson also got to witness the Revolution win the 2017 Atlantic League Championship inside WellSpan Park.

“Whenever Brooks was here, he was incredibly gracious with fans and particularly young people – he never refused an autograph and never acted annoyed that people were interrupting him,” said Revolution President Eric Menzer. “To call Brooks a great ballplayer demeans his memory. Brooks was a great man, who was also a great ballplayer. We were extraordinarily lucky to have him as part of our organization.”

The tribute game will feature a Brooks Robinson White Rose Replica Jersey giveaway to the first 1,000 fans, a Brooks Robinson Foundation online charity auction and a pregame ceremony featuring Brook’s son, Brooks David Robinson Jr.

The Revolution also hold an annual golf tournament, the Brooks Robinson Classic, with all proceeds going to the York city Little League and youth scholarships at the YMCA of York. The donations were at the request of Brooks.

The opening day tribute game will be against the Hagerstown Flying Box Cars. The game will begin at 6:30 p.m. and is the first of a four-game home series.

