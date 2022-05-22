New York Mets, Colorado Rockies announce Sunday's starting lineups
The New York Mets wrap up a three-game road series against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday afternoon.
First pitch is 3:10 p.m. at Coors Field. The game will be broadcast in New York on WPIX.
Taijuan Walker (2-3, 4.38) will start of New York, while Austin Gomber (1-0, 3.52) will go for Colorado.
The teams split a doubleheader on Saturday after Friday's opener was snowed out.
Here are the lineups announced by the teams on Sunday afternoon:
Rubber match. #LGM
🆚: Colorado
💪: @tai_walker
📍: Coors Field
🕕: 3:10 p.m.
📺: WPIX
📻: @wcbs880
🔗: https://t.co/79IKWHwZYq pic.twitter.com/tR2W8TEih5
— New York Mets (@Mets) May 22, 2022
#Rockies Lineup 05/22/22
1. Connor Joe 1B
2. Yonathan Daza CF
3. Kris Bryant LF
4. C.J. Cron DH
5. Ryan McMahon 3B
6. Randal Grichuk RF
7. Brendan Rodgers 2B
8. Jose Iglesias SS
9. Brian Serven C
Starting Pitcher : Austin Gomber
— Daily MLB Lineups (@DailyMLBLineup) May 22, 2022
John Connolly is a breaking news editor for NorthJersey.com. For unlimited access to all the major news happening in North Jersey, subscribe here. To get breaking news directly to your inbox, sign up for our newsletter.
Email: connolly@northjersey.com
Twitter: @JohnConnolly_22
This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: New York Mets, Colorado Rockies announce Sunday 5/22 starting lineups