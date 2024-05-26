New York Jets’ best draft sleeper pick: Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State

When Aaron Rodgers went down four plays into the 2023 NFL season, the Jets did not have a workable Plan B. So, the defense did its best, while the offense sputtered at best with Zach Wilson, Trevor Siemian, and Tim Boyle as Rodgers’ replacements. The Jets had no shot with that, and they knew it. So, they made a smart pick with the addition of Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis.

Had Travis not suffered a brutal leg injury against North Alabama on November 18, 2023, he could have made the discussion about second-tier quarterbacks in this draft pretty interesting (not to mention the College Football Playoff landscape). Last season when healthy, Travis completed 207 of 325 passes for 2,755 yards, 20 touchdowns, two interceptions, and a passer rating of 108.4. And that low interception total wasn’t the result of a dink-and-dunk mentality; Travis completed 18 passes of 20 or more air yards last season on 58 attempts for 591 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions.

“Jordan is a dynamic player and obviously a tough injury for him and the team last year, but dynamic player,” head coach Robert Saleh said. “He came on a 30-Visit, just getting a chance to spend time with him and get to know him as a person. He’s a special guy, you can see why teammates gravitate towards him and why he’s one of the more respected guys when you talk to other players at Florida State. So, we’re just happy to add him. He’s coming to a great situation with some unbelievable veteran leadership and kind of similar situation as [first-round offensive tackle] Olu [Fashanu], but even at a different level with the two vets we have in the room. So, really cool opportunity for him to learn, develop, and just showcase his ability.”

The Jets certainly deserve an opportunity to see what Aaron Rodgers can do for their offense, but Travis presents a better escape hatch if needed, as does veteran Tyrod Taylor.

I'm of the firm belief that a healthy Jordan Travis all season would have affected the QB2 tier in this draft class pretty heavily. Good to see him back at it. https://t.co/DgIayDozE6 — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) April 15, 2024

