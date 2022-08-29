New York Jets 53-man roster projection after preseason

With the preseason officially behind us, it’s finally time to start looking ahead to the regular-season opener on September 11 against the Baltimore Ravens. First, the Jets have to cut their roster down to 53 players.

Here’s a guess at what 53 players will make it, at least initially on Tuesday.

Quarterback - 3

Zach Wilson

Joe Flacco

Mike White

Mike White secured his spot with a strong performance against the Giants, as Chris Streveler didn’t appear until the fourth quarter.

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Running Back - 4

Michael Carter

Breece Hall

Tevin Coleman

Nick Bowden (FB)

This was a very tough call. Ty Johnson could stick as RB4, but keeping players at other positions led to Johnson getting cut and the Jets sticking with Carter, Hall and Coleman leading the charge with Bowden at fullback.

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Wide Receiver - 6

Corey Davis

Elijah Moore

Braxton Berrios

Garrett Wilson

Jeff Smith

Denzel Mims

We’ll see if Robert Saleh’s comments Sunday were true that Denzel Mims is one of their best six receivers. We’ll go with six here, keeping Mims and Jeff Smith for his special teams value. Tough call letting Calvin Jackson go.

Tight End - 3

C.J. Uzomah

Tyler Conklin

Jeremy Ruckert

Another very interesting position to track. Could the Jets keep four tight ends? Would the Jets cut Ruckert so quickly after taking him in the third round? Here’s thinking they keep Ruckert and make the tough call to let Lawrence Cager go, but try to stash him on the practice squad.

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive Line - 10

Duane Brown

Laken Tomlinson

Connor McGovern

Alijah Vera-Tucker

George Fant

Chuma Edoga

Nate Herbig

Ross Pierschbacher

Dan Feeney

Max Mitchell

Pretty straightforward here. The latter five will be the backups. The Jets could also work something out with Conor McDermott, who was injured during the scrimmage earlier this month.

(Brian Westerholt-AP)

Defensive Line - 10

John Franklin-Myers

Carl Lawson

Solomon Thomas

Quinnen Williams

Jacob Martin

Sheldon Rankins

Jermaine Johnson

Michael Clemons

Jonathan Marshall

Bradlee Anae

The Jets will hope to get as much edge rush as they can. Six edge rushers and four defensive tackles, though the Jets will sometimes kick Franklin-Meyers inside. Anae was one of the last additions to the 53. Marshall gets the nod at DT4 over Nathan Shepherd. Another very tough position group decision for the Jets.

Linebacker - 5

Quincy Williams

C.J. Mosley

Marcell Harris

Jamien Sherwood

Kwon Alexander

With Michael Carter II at nickel, the Jets can probably get away with just five linebackers. Alexander should be a starter at some point and Sherwood is an excellent backup in the middle.

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Cornerback - 5

D.J. Reed

Sauce Gardner

Michael Carter II

Bryce Hall

Brandin Eichols

Gardner is officially the starter opposite Reed, leaving Hall and Eichols as the backups with Carter at nickel. Could the Jets keep Rachad Wildgoose?

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Safety - 4

Jordan Whitehead

Lamarcus Joyner

Jason Pinnock

Will Parks

Parks looks to have beaten out Ashtyn Davis for the fourth safety spot. Unfortunate for Davis, who just never seemed to get things rolling after being a third-round pick in 2020. Watch out for Tony Adams, as well. He should at least make the practice squad.

Specialists - 3

K Greg Zuerlein

P Braden Mann

LS Thomas Hennessey

Mann and Hennessey had their spots the entire time, while Zuerlein beat out Eddy Pineiro for the kicking role.

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

