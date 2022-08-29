New York Jets 53-man roster projection after preseason
With the preseason officially behind us, it’s finally time to start looking ahead to the regular-season opener on September 11 against the Baltimore Ravens. First, the Jets have to cut their roster down to 53 players.
Here’s a guess at what 53 players will make it, at least initially on Tuesday.
Quarterback - 3
Zach Wilson
Joe Flacco
Mike White
Mike White secured his spot with a strong performance against the Giants, as Chris Streveler didn’t appear until the fourth quarter.
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Running Back - 4
Michael Carter
Breece Hall
Tevin Coleman
Nick Bowden (FB)
This was a very tough call. Ty Johnson could stick as RB4, but keeping players at other positions led to Johnson getting cut and the Jets sticking with Carter, Hall and Coleman leading the charge with Bowden at fullback.
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Wide Receiver - 6
Corey Davis
Elijah Moore
Braxton Berrios
Garrett Wilson
Jeff Smith
Denzel Mims
We’ll see if Robert Saleh’s comments Sunday were true that Denzel Mims is one of their best six receivers. We’ll go with six here, keeping Mims and Jeff Smith for his special teams value. Tough call letting Calvin Jackson go.
Tight End - 3
C.J. Uzomah
Tyler Conklin
Jeremy Ruckert
Another very interesting position to track. Could the Jets keep four tight ends? Would the Jets cut Ruckert so quickly after taking him in the third round? Here’s thinking they keep Ruckert and make the tough call to let Lawrence Cager go, but try to stash him on the practice squad.
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Offensive Line - 10
Duane Brown
Laken Tomlinson
Connor McGovern
Alijah Vera-Tucker
George Fant
Chuma Edoga
Nate Herbig
Ross Pierschbacher
Dan Feeney
Max Mitchell
Pretty straightforward here. The latter five will be the backups. The Jets could also work something out with Conor McDermott, who was injured during the scrimmage earlier this month.
(Brian Westerholt-AP)
Defensive Line - 10
John Franklin-Myers
Carl Lawson
Solomon Thomas
Quinnen Williams
Jacob Martin
Sheldon Rankins
Jermaine Johnson
Michael Clemons
Jonathan Marshall
Bradlee Anae
The Jets will hope to get as much edge rush as they can. Six edge rushers and four defensive tackles, though the Jets will sometimes kick Franklin-Meyers inside. Anae was one of the last additions to the 53. Marshall gets the nod at DT4 over Nathan Shepherd. Another very tough position group decision for the Jets.
Linebacker - 5
Quincy Williams
C.J. Mosley
Marcell Harris
Jamien Sherwood
Kwon Alexander
With Michael Carter II at nickel, the Jets can probably get away with just five linebackers. Alexander should be a starter at some point and Sherwood is an excellent backup in the middle.
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Cornerback - 5
D.J. Reed
Sauce Gardner
Michael Carter II
Bryce Hall
Brandin Eichols
Gardner is officially the starter opposite Reed, leaving Hall and Eichols as the backups with Carter at nickel. Could the Jets keep Rachad Wildgoose?
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Safety - 4
Jordan Whitehead
Lamarcus Joyner
Jason Pinnock
Will Parks
Parks looks to have beaten out Ashtyn Davis for the fourth safety spot. Unfortunate for Davis, who just never seemed to get things rolling after being a third-round pick in 2020. Watch out for Tony Adams, as well. He should at least make the practice squad.
Specialists - 3
K Greg Zuerlein
P Braden Mann
LS Thomas Hennessey
Mann and Hennessey had their spots the entire time, while Zuerlein beat out Eddy Pineiro for the kicking role.
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports