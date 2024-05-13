New York brings 3-1 series lead into game 5 against Carolina

Carolina Hurricanes (52-23-7, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (55-23-4, first in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Rangers lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Saturday for the eighth time this season. The Hurricanes won the previous meeting 4-3.

New York has gone 55-23-4 overall with a 25-9-0 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Rangers have scored 278 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank seventh in NHL play.

Carolina has a 52-23-7 record overall and a 21-7-7 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Hurricanes have a +66 scoring differential, with 277 total goals scored and 211 given up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin has scored 49 goals with 71 assists for the Rangers. Mika Zibanejad has three goals and 12 assists over the past 10 games.

Seth Jarvis has 33 goals and 34 assists for the Hurricanes. Jake Guentzel has four goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 9-1-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.2 assists, five penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 5-2-3, averaging 3.4 goals, six assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: Filip Chytil: day to day (illness), Blake Wheeler: out for season (lower-body).

Hurricanes: Jesper Fast: out for season (upper body), Brett Pesce: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.