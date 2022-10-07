Yogi Roth's top 6 things to look forward to in Week 6 of Pac-12 football season

Yahoo Sports Videos

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is on The Rush, chatting with Jared about his on-field acrobatic moves, what went through his mind when he was WWE-style body slammed by Derwin James in Week 2, why watching Patrick Mahomes make magic on the field never gets old, the case for versatile tight ends to make more money, how the league and players can utilize protocols to reduce concussion damage, guest hosting SNL, and his most memorable Super Bowl halftime show… from inside the locker room. Plus, Travis Kelce and Tide have teamed up to offer sports fans the chance to win cool prizes! Click here for more info on how your lucky jersey can help you become a winner.