YMCA 3v3 soccer returns for a second year

May 14—THOMASVILLE — The YMCA will be bringing back its 3v3 soccer program for the second year, allowing Thomasville's growing youth soccer culture another avenue to evolve in the heat of summer.

"We like to give kids the opportunity to try out a bunch of different sports. We make it affordable for kids who can't afford to join a travel team, but want to try a sport. We offer financial assistance for stuff like that," said YMCA program director Sierra Robinson ahead of last year's inaugural season.

"I think it's also important for kids to not specialize in one sport. So, if they're not playing year-round travel ball then they've got time to play 2, 3, 4 sports. I believe that kids should have the opportunity to play multiple sports because it instills discipline and also produces well-rounded athletes."

The indoor version of soccer features a three-on-three format, with teams being allowed six members. Games will be played in the Everett-Milton YMCA gym and players will be required to wear tennis shoes and shin guards.

Last years program was a rousing success attractive many kids to engage in a new and different competition. Over the course of a five-night season, the YMCA will host a competitive 10-game season "designed for teams that want an increased pace of play and additional touches over the summer."

The program will have three separate age groups with a 10-and-under, 12-and-under and a 14-and-under division.

The season will begin on June 11 and will go through July 18. The registration fee is $175 per team and includes a jersey. Registration closes May 24.