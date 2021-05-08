Yellowjackets report: UWS splits softball pair with Saint Mary's

May 8—Down two runs in the top of the seventh inning, Wisconsin-Superior rallied with five runs to defeat Saint Mary's 6-5 in the opening game of a nonconference college softball doubleheader Friday in Winona, Minnesota.

The Yellowjackets (17-13) lost 9-0 in the second game as Morgan Dziondziakowski tossed a five-inning no-hitter.

Trailing 3-1 in the final inning of the opener, UWS scored runs on a throwing error, a bases-loaded walk, two wild pitches and a sacrifice fly to take a 6-3 lead. Saint Mary's scored twice in the bottom of the inning on an error before pitcher Tayler Kraemer forced a groundout with the tying and winning runs on base. Kraemer scattered eight hits and struck out seven.