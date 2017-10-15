Yasiel Puig and bat flip critic Keith Olbermann make amends on Twitter

Los Angeles Dodgers postseason games are becoming must-see events thanks to Yasiel Puig. The free-swinging and energetic outfielder is putting on a show in every single game, and everyone is invited to watch or even experience it firsthand at Dodger Stadium.

According to Puig himself, that even (and perhaps especially) includes his critics.

After leading the Dodgers to a 5-2 win against the Cubs in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series on Saturday with a batflipped double and a curtain-closing home run, Puig reached out to GQ’s Keith Olbermann, who during the game had criticized Puig for flipping his bat on something other than a home run, on Twitter.

Included in Puig’s tweet was an explanation and invitation for Olbermann to watch him play in person. He even offered to secure the ticket himself.

So effing tired of Yasiel Puig's act – particularly his apparently terrible vision #DontBatFlipSinglesAndDoubles





Hey @KeithOlbermann I flip on singles and doubles & not on homers. Come watch the show. Need a ticket? I got you #PuigYourFriendToo





There’s no anger here. Just an extension of friendship, with maybe a side of trolling.

Nonetheless, it seemed Olbermann was accepting of the offer. He even appeared to extend an offer of friendship back to Puig.

Well if you're gonna be THAT way about it I guess I'll have to say yes, and apologize to you ⚾️ #OlbermannYouFriend





This is social media at its best.

