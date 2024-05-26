Yankees visit the Padres on 6-game road win streak

New York Yankees (37-17, first in the AL East) vs. San Diego Padres (27-28, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (5-2, 2.59 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (3-4, 6.14 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -123, Padres +104; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees hit the road against the San Diego Padres trying to continue a six-game road winning streak.

San Diego has a 10-18 record in home games and a 27-28 record overall. Padres pitchers have a collective 4.00 ERA, which ranks ninth in the NL.

New York has a 37-17 record overall and a 19-9 record on the road. The Yankees have gone 9-5 in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jurickson Profar has 10 doubles and seven home runs for the Padres. Luis Arraez is 21-for-46 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Juan Soto has a .309 batting average to lead the Yankees, and has 10 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs. Anthony Volpe is 14-for-42 with a home run and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .253 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Yankees: 8-2, .273 batting average, 1.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Xander Bogaerts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (knee), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: DJ LeMahieu: 60-Day IL (foot), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (calf), Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (hip), Jose Trevino: day-to-day (illness), Ian Hamilton: 7-Day IL (covid-19), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

