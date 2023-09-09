Yankees takeaways from Friday's 8-2 loss to Brewers, including bullpen's implosion after Luis Severino's injury

Aug 18, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Jhony Brito (76) stands on the mound after giving up a three run home run in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees bullpen gave up six runs in five innings as New York lost 8-2 to the Brewers on Friday night at The Stadium.

Here are the takeaways

-Luis Severino had to leave Friday’s start with an apparent injury in the fifth inning. It was a shame, too, as he was pitching well. After his last start where the Astros fouled off 20-plus pitches while giving up four runs in four innings, the righty had his fastball working on this night. He was getting the Milwaukee hitters to swing through high-90s fastballs with a lot of movement.

His one mistake was to Willy Adames, who took a 98 mph fastball the opposite way over the right-field wall to tie the game at 2-2 in the fourth inning.

In the fifth, Severino threw a pitch to Brice Turang who singled but the 29-year-old immediately grimaced in pain and let his glove fall to the floor. The team announced later that he left with a left side injury and will undergo diagnostic testing on Saturday.

Severino went four-plus innings (70 pitches) while giving up two runs on four hits and one walk. He also struck out five batters.

-In relief of Severino, Jhony Brito came in but things will take a turn for the worst in the seventh inning. After a leadoff double, Jonathan Loaisiga came in for Brito but allowed a William Contreras single with one out to put the Brewers up 3-2. After Contreras stole second, Carlos Santana singled him home. Adames would double to drive in another run to end the inning with Milwaukee up 5-2.

Greg Weissert came on in the eighth and gave up back-to-back singles to lead off. Andruw Monasterio doubled in two more runs to put the Brewers up 7-2. Another run would score before the eighth mercifully ended. The bullpen would end the game giving up six runs in five innings.

-With the bullpen imploding, the Yankees offense had no chance to come back in this one but it wasn’t always this case on Friday. Jasson Dominguez got the Yankees’ offense going with his two-run homer in the fourth inning to break a 0-0 tie. After falling behind 0-2, Dominguez worked the count until he got an 87 mph cutter over the heart of the plate and the 20-year-old hit it 407 feet over the right-center field wall.

It’s been a calendar week since his call up, and Dominguez now has four home runs in his career. He’s the first player in Yankees history to hit four homers in four separate games his first seven career games.

The Martian finished 1-for-3 with a walk and his first major league stolen base.

Oswald Peraza continued to swing a hot bat, going 1-for-4 with a double. Austin Wells, who missed Friday’s game, was back in the lineup but finished 0-for-2 with a walk. Everson Pereira was not in the lineup, instead Oswaldo Cabrera got the start, and Jake Bauers was in right to give Aaron Judge a game as the DH.

As a team, the Yankees picked up just three hits while leaving six runners on base and going 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position.





Highlights

What’s Next

The Yankees continue their three-game series with the Brewers on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m..

The Yankees will send Michael King (4-5, 2.88 ERA) to the mound and he will be opposed by LHP Wade Miley (7-4, 3.33 ERA).



