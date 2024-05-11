Yankees spoil Taj Bradley’s season debut, shut out Rays

ST. PETERSBURG — Taj Bradley back on the mound Friday night was another sign the Rays are healing.

The right-hander missed the first six weeks of the season as one of Tampa Bay’s many injured players, but like Jonny DeLuca and Josh Lowe last weekend, Bradley made his delayed season debut with a strong performance. But it was not enough.

The Yankees took advantage of one of Bradley’s walks and edged out the Rays 2-0 at Tropicana Field in front of an announced crowd of 18,041. It was the first time this season the Rays (19-20) were shut out at home.

The Yankees (26-14) won the sixth out of their last seven games. Friday night was the first of 13 straight games against American League East opponents for the Rays.

Bradley went six innings, holding the Yankees to a run on four hits. He struck out seven with two walks, both of the latter issued to New York slugger Aaron Judge. The right-hander got 11 swings-and-misses, four on his four-seam fastball and three with his cutter.

The Yankees took advantage of one of Bradley’s base-on balls in the fourth. With one out, Bradley walked Judge. He got Alex Verdugo to strike out, but with two outs Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Rizzo singled to give New York a 1-0 lead.

Bradley’s season debut was delayed by a rare neck/shoulder-area injury when he suffered a strained right pectoral muscle in spring training. As a rookie, Bradley went 5-8 with a 5.93 ERA in 23 appearances, 21 starts. He struck out 129 in 104 and ⅔ innings.

“He worked hard to get back to this point,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “I think he actually felt like he maybe got better at commanding his pitches. He worked on the shape of the pitches in spring training and then got a little derailed because of the injury. ... He said that he was able to pick up where he left off once he got healthy.”

Clarke Schmidt held the Rays’ bats in check for 6 ⅔ innings. He scattered five hits, walked two and struck out six. He also had some help with three Rays baserunners getting picked off.

In the third, Jose Caballero, who had stolen his 15th base of the season, tried to swipe third and was thrown out by catcher Jose Trevino. In the sixth, Randy Arozarena was picked off first base by Schmidt. And in the seventh, Isaac Paredes got caught trying to steal second.

In the ninth, Shawn Armstrong gave up a first-pitch lead-off home run to Rizzo.

Yankees closer Clay Holmes walked Yandy Diaz to lead off the ninth. Arozarena then struck out and Lowe walked. Paredes was called out on strikes. Austin Shenton, pinch-hitting for Harold Ramirez, singled. Diaz was held at third to bring up DeLuca, who struck out.

