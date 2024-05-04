Yankees play the Tigers leading series 1-0

Detroit Tigers (18-14, fourth in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (21-13, second in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Casey Mize (1-0, 3.08 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (2-1, 3.19 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -161, Tigers +136; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Detroit Tigers.

New York has a 9-5 record in home games and a 21-13 record overall. The Yankees have a 9-3 record in games decided by one run.

Detroit is 10-5 on the road and 18-14 overall. The Tigers have the fifth-best team ERA in baseball at 3.10.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto leads the Yankees with a .320 batting average, and has six doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 26 walks and 25 RBI. Gleyber Torres is 12-for-41 with a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Mark Canha has eight doubles, five home runs and 16 RBI while hitting .264 for the Tigers. Riley Greene is 14-for-40 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .269 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Tigers: 6-4, .238 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (hip), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (groin), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (foot), Oswald Peraza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

Tigers: Gio Urshela: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.