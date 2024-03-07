Yankees Notes: Jose Trevino’s spring training debut set, why Carlos Rodon's velocity is down

Here are the latest Yankees notes as spring training rolls on...

Jose Trevino spring training debut set

Following Wednesday’s loss, manager Aaron Boone confirmed that Trevino will make his spring training debut on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves.

The veteran backstop will see his first action since he hurt his calf prior to reporting to camp. Trevino will make the Opening Day roster, barring any injury setbacks, but the 28-year-old getting back into a game is great news for the Yankees.

Now that Trevino is set to return, Boone and the rest of the organization will have to decide which other catcher they will carry on Opening Day. There are still plenty of spring training games for Austin Wells, Ben Rortvedt and others to make their case.

Possible reason for Carlos Rodon's lack of fastball velocity

Rodon made his second spring training start on Wednesday and it was apparent early that the lefty did not have his best, especially with his fastball.

The fastball averaged 93.2 mph and peaked at 94.8 mph on Wednesday, forcing Rodon to go to his secondary pitches more often. And while he gutted out 60 pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays, it wasn’t exactly what Rodon was looking for.

“Didn’t really have the fastball velo I wanted, but it’s one of those days,” Rodon said after Wednesday’s game. “It’s one of those days you gotta be able to pitch without the fastball and use some other things, so that was good to feel that in a game that no one really gives a s–-t about because it doesn’t matter, it’s spring training.

“But the competing side of me, don’t want to give up a home run on the front end, home run on the back end. But there was some good pitches in between.”

In Rodon’s first spring start, Feb. 25 against the Blue Jays, his fastball averaged 93.6 mph and topped out at 95.9 mph. Rodon’s fastball has declined in his subsequent start. Boone and the Yankees believe Rodon isn’t getting that “extra gear” because he’s been pitching on the fifth day and that it's normal during the spring training ramp up.

To combat that, Boone said that the Yankees will likely have Rodon make his next start next Wednesday, which will be seven days since this most recent start.





Feb 25, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon (55) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at George M. Steinbrenner Field. / Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

More roster moves

Following Wednesday’s game, the Yankees announced that catcher J.C. Escarra and INF T.J. Rumfield were reassigned to minor league camp.

Escarra went 3-for-11 in five spring training games. The backstop last played in the minors back in 2021 when he hit .223/.332/.358 with an OPS of.690 between Double-A and Triple-A.

Rumfield went 1-for-8 with a stolen base in parts of seven spring games. Last season with High-A and Double-A, Rumfield slashed .222/.320/.437 with an OPS of .757.

Prior to Wednesday's game, the Yankees assigned LHP Tanner Tully to minor league camp. In two games (one start) this spring, Tully pitched four innings giving up just one hit and one walk.

