The Yankees manager search is going to turn into a reality TV show

Yankees GM Brian Cashman says team will let the media interview all of its manager candidates. What would go wrong?

The New York Yankees opened the first full week of Major League Baseball’s offseason by inviting chaos upon themselves.

Yankees GM Brian Cashman hosted a customary November press conference to talk about the team’s offseason plans and whatnot. In the Bronx, the first order of business is finding a new manager after the team, in a surprise move two weeks ago, chose not to give longtime skipper Joe Girardi a new contract.

It doesn’t sound like the Yankees are rushing to hire someone tomorrow. Rather, per MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch, Cashman said the team has “a healthy process in place with every decision we make.” And it’s 2017, so we know how important it is to Trust the Process.

Perhaps the most interesting thing Cashman said was this: All the Yankees managerial candidates will meet with the New York media after their interviews. Holy Reality Show, Cashman — what a development that’s going to be.

As Joel Sherman of the New York Post says, there’s some good logic to this on the Yankees’ side. They’ll get to see how the managers handle the media, because let’s be real, handing the New York media isn’t like handling the media that surrounds 29 other MLB teams.

Fact #Yankees will make candidates available to media means Cashman will use to assess how candidates handle that in this market — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) November 6, 2017





All that makes sense, but in 2017, in the age of social media and media stunts, is there any part of you thinking this won’t turn into a circus? Of course it will. And not because of the Yankees, necessarily, but because of the way media functions in modern times and the ways fans eat it up.

It’ll be like an episode of “The Bachelor” as potential managers try to present their best side while answering questions about a team they aren’t yet in charge of and being asked to second-guess the last guy who had the job.