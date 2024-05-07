Yankees' Jasson Dominguez two weeks from playing rehab games

Yankees outfielder Jasson Dominguez is close to taking another big step in his recovery and rehab from Tommy John surgery.

Manager Aaron Boone said the 21-year-old is “inside of two weeks” from when he will start playing in rehab games.

“He’ll start probably the first two weeks will be all DH, but yes, he’s getting close to starting games,” the Yanks’ skipper said Tuesday.

Dominguez has “been doing live BPs and all of his defensive stuff” in recent weeks, Boone added.

The outfielder – who underwent the procedure seven months ago on Sept. 20 – began throwing in early February and started swinging off a tee at the end of that month.

In March, Dominguez began throwing from 75 feet – an uptick from the 60 feet he had been throwing from in late February – before the switch hitter began hitting from both sides of the plate in early March.

Dominguez, the Yankees' No. 1 prospect and No. 37 in MLB Pipeline, made his big league debut last season on Sept. 1 and in eight games slashed .258/.303/.677 with four home runs and seven RBI before getting injured.