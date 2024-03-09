Yankees Injury Tracker: Oswald Peraza to be shut down for 6-8 weeks with right shoulder injury

Here's an up-to-date tracker on the Yankees' injuries...

March 9, 11:40 a.m.

Manager Aaron Boone told reporters Saturday that infielder Oswald Peraza will be shut down for 6-8 weeks with a subscapularis strain in his right shoulder.

Peraza had been experiencing discomfort in the shoulder and reported the pain he was dealing with on Thursday.

Over three spring training games, the 23-year-old was 0-for-7 at the plate with a stolen base.

He played 52 games for the Yanks during the 2023 season, but struggled with a .191 batting average and 50 strikeouts. Overall, Peraza recorded 33 hits in 173 at-bats last year with eight doubles, two home runs, 13 walks, four stolen bases, and 14 RBI.

March 8, 11:25 a.m.

Yankees infielder Oswald Peraza is having additional testing done on his shoulder after he again experienced discomfort.

The testing Peraza is undergoing will include dye contrast, manager Aaron Boone told reporters.

Peraza was able to return to the Yankee lineup for the past two games, but when he arrived at the facility Thursday morning he told the skipper the shoulder pain had resurfaced.



Peraza is hitless through seven spring at-bats as he looks to compete for a bench spot on the Opening Day roster.



March 6, 11:49 a.m.

Yankees right-hander Tommy Kahnle said on Wednesday that it's unlikely he'll be ready for Opening Day due to offseason shoulder inflammation that has him a bit delayed.



He threw a bullpen session and did not feel any pain on Wednesday, he told Jack Curry of YES.

However, Kahnle has yet to throw live batting practice or pitch in a Grapefruit League game.



Kahnle was one of New York's top bullpen arms last season, with a 2.66 ERA and 1.10 WHIP across 42 appearances before being shut down due to injury.

Feb. 29, 4:30 p.m

Oswald Peraza will remain out of the Yankees' lineup as he deals with shoulder tightness, but manager Aaron Boone says that there's a chance he can be back in action for Friday's spring game against the Blue Jays.

Peraza was scratched from Tuesday's lineup after he experienced the soreness in his right shoulder, but the hope was that he would only miss a few days.

The Yanks will wait and see how the 23-year-old feels on Friday, but it appears he's ready to get back in the competition for a spot on the opening day roster.

Feb. 27, 3:51 p.m.

The Yankees scratched Oswald Peraza from Tuesday’s spring training game against the Tampa Bay Rays due to “some tightness” he experienced in his right shoulder on Monday, manager Aaron Boone said.

The club hopes the injury is just a day-to-day situation for the utility infielder who is on the fringes of earning a spot on the 26-man Opening Day roster. “Today he seemed better,” Boone added.

There was no indication Peraza was being sent for any testing, and he could return on Thursday or Friday.



Feb. 14, 1:08 p.m.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone updated the health of a couple of players on Wednesday. First, RHP Scott Effross had back surgery in December, a setback as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery.

Effross did start a throwing program last week, but it'll be slow ramp-up. The team isn't expecting the righty back until the summer.

As for catcher Jose Trevino, the backstop will miss the start of spring training games after suffering a calf strain a few weeks ago.

Boone said he expects Trevino to be ready for Opening Day.

