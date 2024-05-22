Yankees Injury Notes: DJ LeMahieu’s return date tentatively set, Gerrit Cole's next step

Ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Seattle Mariners, Yankees manager Aaron Boone gave updates on a number of his players including when DJ LeMahieu is expected to rejoin the team and how Gerrit Cole feels after his first live BP since being on the IL.

DJ to rejoin team in Anaheim

LeMahieu had his latest rehab game on Tuesday with Single-A Hudson Valley where he went 1-for-3 with an RBI single at the Brooklyn Cyclones. Boone confirmed that LeMahieu will have another game in Brooklyn on Thursday before transferring to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre over the weekend.

Boone said if the infielder gets through the weekend with no problem, the plan is to have him join the team in Anaheim when the Yanks start their series against the Angels on Tuesday.

Bullpen Reinforcements

The Yankees activated Tommy Kahnle on Wednesday but they should be receiving some more help in the bullpen before long.

Ian Hamilton, who was placed on the COVID IL earlier this week, is feeling better today, according to Boone. He got off the mound on Wednesday and is set to be activated this weekend.

Then there’s Scott Effross. The reliever who is recovering from undergoing Tommy John surgery last season, and had back issues this offseason, is making progress. In the last 3-4 weeks, Boone says Effross has gone through “slow-moving stuff” but has come out the other end ok.

“He’s put together a good few weeks of bullpens and lives,” Boone said. “He’s moving in a good direction.”

JT Brubaker, who also had Tommy John surgery last April and the Yankees acquired from the Pirates this March, is also making progress and Boone is excited to have him join the team sometime this season.

“As far as I know, everything’s been going well there with his live BPs and getting ramped up,” Boone said. “He could be in the mix here before long.”

Feb 15, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) throws during a bullpen session during spring training practice at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports / © Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Gerrit Cole's Next Step

Gerrit Cole threw a live BP on Tuesday and faced four batters after throwing 22 pitches. When asked how his ace feels a day later, Boone said he hasn’t spoken to Cole yet but he’s been told he came out fine.

Cole will throw another live BP this weekend but Boone was unsure when it will be.

The reigning AL Cy Young winner said after his BP on Tuesday that if all continues to go well, a June return is in play.