Yankees host the Astros on 5-game home win streak

Houston Astros (12-24, fifth in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (25-13, second in the AL East)

New York; Thursday, 5:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Ronel Blanco (3-0, 2.09 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Yankees: Marcus Stroman (2-1, 3.41 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -132, Astros +111; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees will try to keep their five-game home win streak intact when they face the Houston Astros.

New York has a 25-13 record overall and a 13-5 record in home games. The Yankees have the sixth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .411.

Houston is 12-24 overall and 5-12 on the road. Astros hitters have a collective .323 on-base percentage, the eighth-best percentage in MLB play.

Thursday's game is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The Yankees are ahead 6-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has seven doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 33 RBI for the Yankees. Anthony Rizzo is 13-for-36 with two doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Jeremy Pena has five doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Astros. Kyle Tucker is 9-for-35 with six home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 7-3, .268 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Astros: 5-5, .246 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (foot), Oswald Peraza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

Astros: Ryan Pressly: day-to-day (back), Chas McCormick: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Grae Kessinger: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Cristian Javier: 15-Day IL (neck), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (forearm), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.