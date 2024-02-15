Yankees, Gleyber Torres haven’t had contract extension talks

Gleyber Torres is entering the final year of his contract with the Yankees, but his future in pinstripes continues to be in question.

Speaking with the media Thursday in Tampa, Yankees GM Brian Cashman was asked whether he’s had contract extension talks with Torres and whether he sees the Venezuelan native as the long-term second baseman for New York. Unsurprisingly, Cashman didn’t show his hand.

"He’s our second baseman for this year, haven’t had any conversations about anything past that," he said.

Torres, 27, is coming off one of his best seasons in the majors. He slashed .273/.347/.453 while hitting 25 home runs and driving in 68 runs. Torres was also one of the more reliable players on a Yankees team that was decimated by injuries, playing in 158 games in 2023.

Cashman was later asked whether contract extensions would be discussed during the season, but the long-time GM was tight-lipped.

"Who knows? I don’t know," Cashman said. "As of right now there hasn’t been any discussions on that."

Last spring training, Torres was asked about his Yankees future and revealed that he and the team hadn’t discussed an extension.

"I wish, but no," said Torres. "I’ve got two more years of control. If they don’t trade me...I think I’ve got two more opportunities."

As Torres referenced, his name has been brought up in trade rumors for a number of seasons now.

Last season, the Yanks stood pat at the deadline in hopes of making an improbable run to the postseason. Of course, they finished 82-80 and missed the postseason for the first time since 2016.

Torres is a valuable piece to the puzzle in 2024 or else he would have likely been dealt by now. And for a team in an all-in season, contract extension talks or not, the Yankees need Torres to produce to capture a World Series.

"[Our fans] want a championship, our owners want a championship, our players want a championship," Cashman said. "We all want a championship and we want to deliver that."