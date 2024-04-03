Yankees' Gerrit Cole feels ‘good right now’ but no date set to begin throwing

The Yankees are doing their best without ace Gerrit Cole to start the 2024 season, but there are signs that the reigning AL Cy Young winner could be close to starting his ramp-up.

Prior to Tuesday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters he thinks Cole is close to throwing again.

"I know he's moving in that direction," Boone said. "Everything seems to be going well so far."

The 33-year-old ace told reporters in Arizona “I feel good right now” before stating he doesn’t have a date for when he’ll be able to throw again.

During Tuesday's YES broadcast, Cole said that things are progressing the way they should.

"We've had a lot of good days in a row," Cole said. "Everything's been going nicely. Coming along pretty smoothly, for sure."

Cole was placed on the 60-day IL to start the season because of right elbow inflammation after the veteran right-hander said he “got a little too hot a little too quick this spring.”

While there was no UCL tear in Cole’s elbow, the Yankees are taking a cautious approach with their ace as he tries to get back to anchoring a rotation with plenty of question marks on it.

So far to start the season, the Yankees offense and bullpen have helped the Yankees to a 5-0 record entering Tuesday’s contest.