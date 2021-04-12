Yankees forced new player to shave his beard and his young daughter didn't even want to look at him

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Scott Davis
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
rougned odor beard shave
Rougned Odor shaved upon joining the Yankees. Ross D. Franklin/AP Images; via Yankees

  • New Yankee Rougned Odor had to shave his lengthy beard upon joining the team.

  • Odor said it felt "weird" to shave and that his daughter didn't want to look at him afterward.

  • Odor had a go-ahead RBI single in extra innings in his first game with the Yankees.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Rougned Odor is the latest in a long line of players who had to change their appearance upon joining the New York Yankees.

The 27-year-old second baseman was acquired by the Yankees in a trade with the Texas Rangers last week. The Yankees' famous hair policy doesn't allow players to grow beards, so Odor had to shave the beard he had been growing since 2015.

rougned odor rangers
Rougned Odor during Rangers spring training in 2021. Ross D. Franklin/AP Images

Odor said the shave was "weird" and so different that his daughter didn't even want to look at him.

"It was weird. I feel weird," Odor told reporters. "Even my daughter, she didn't even want to look at me.

"It is what it is. I'm happy to be here."

Odor posted his "after" picture on Instagram.

Perhaps the clean-shaven look helped Odor. He had a successful debut with the Yankees on Sunday, getting his first hit with the team in the 10th inning to break a 4-4 tie with the Tampa Bay Rays in the 10th inning.

The Yankees went on to win 8-4.

While the Yankees don't allow players to grow beards, they can grow mustaches. First baseman Luke Voit told Insider that the team had grown mustaches to bust out of slumps, so there may still be a time when Odor can bring back some of his facial hair.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Clean-shaven Odor makes debut for Yankees against Rays

    Rougned Odor was in the lineup for the New York Yankees for the first time Sunday, sporting a new look that includes more than a uniform change. The clean-shaven infielder complied with his new team’s longstanding facial hair policy by getting rid of the long beard he rocked with the Texas Rangers, who traded him to the Yankees last week for minor league outfielders Antonio Cabello and Josh Stowers. Odor, who did not make the Rangers’ opening day roster and was designated for assignment on April 1, was excited to be joining a team he said “every kid wants to grow up and play” for.

  • Rougned Odor heroic in win over Rays during Yankees debut

    Rougned Odor made a splash in his Yankees debut.

  • Aaron Boone provides Yankees injury updates, including Clarke Schmidt

    Yankees manager Aaron Boone provided injury updates for Clarke Schmidt, Luis Severino and more

  • Can Alex Rodriguez transform Timberwolves from miserable losers to lovable winners?

    The Timberwolves need an injection of money, excitement and a new ownership group could help provide that.

  • Dodgers Title Defense Opens With World Series Rings and Flurry of Wins

    The Los Angeles Dodgers opened local defense of their World Series championship this weekend at Dodger Stadium with three wins, a great show and a lot of bling. The white and yellow gold rings, each studded with 11-carats of diamonds and sapphires, and personally inscribed to every member of the team and staff, were presented […]

  • Seattle Supersonics: Timberwolves sale to include agreement to not move team

    It could be hard to enforce though...

  • UConn lands star forward Dorka Juhász, who is transferring from Ohio State

    UConn has landed star forward Dorka Juhász, who is transferring from Ohio State.

  • 2021 Jeep Gladiator Pickup's New Texas Trail Model Is Exclusively for Texans

    Starting at $41,930, the Gladiator Texas Trail features unique decals and black 17-inch wheels on 32-inch mud-terrain tires.

  • Russian prison threatens to force feed hunger-striking Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny: allies

    Staff at the Russian prison holding hunger-striking Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny are threatening to force feed him, his allies said on Monday, warning he had lost 15 kg since he arrived at the facility last month. Navalny, 44, a prominent opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, announced a hunger strike at the end of March in protest at what he said was the refusal of prison authorities to treat him properly for acute back and leg pain. Navalny, whom the West says has been wrongly jailed and should be freed, was moved to a prison clinic earlier this month after complaining of a high temperature and a bad cough.

  • MLB Power Rankings 2021: Standings after 1st full week

    Here is how all 30 teams stand in the Power Rankings entering the two-week mark of the 2021 MLB Season.

  • Vatican same-sex ruling dismays some Catholics

    Two days after he married his partner of many years, Anselm Bilgri, a former monk and prior at one of Germany's most famous monasteries, learned that the Vatican would not bless relationships like his.

  • Lakers at Knicks: Lineups, injury report and broadcast info for Monday

    The Los Angeles Lakers continue their weekend in New York City with a trip to Madison Square Garden.

  • Can IBM Compete With The Cloud Computing Heavyweights?

    Despite Fortune ranking it among some of the top tech firms, International Business Machines’ (IBM) revenues have declined for ten consecutive years. During this period, IBM’s legacy businesses struggled, and the stock looked like the definition of a value trap. However, IBM could be on the cusp of a transformation. The spin-off of the managed infrastructure services division, a business that has weighed on results, will occur by year-end. Bulls believe that once the divestiture is complete, IBM’s cloud and block chain businesses will drive growth. What We Need To Know About The Spin-Off By the end of 2021, IBM will spin off a sizable portion of its managed infrastructure services business to focus on cloud computing. Currently referred to as “NewCo,” the divested assets provided $19 billion of IBM’s $72.5 billion in revenue in FY20. However, that $19 billion is the result of lower margin, slow growth businesses, and as such, IBM will have more growth potential post-spin-off. The Transition To Cloud IBM bulls see the cloud as the primary catalyst to drive shares higher. As the company’s total cloud revenue jumped 19% in 2020 to $25.1 billion, that means cloud revenues could make up nearly half of total revenues post-spin-off. In addition, IBM’s cloud and cognitive software profit margins were around 80% in the last quarter. As for IBM’s acquisition of Red Hat, which provides open-source software, it is expected to expand the firm’s reach within the hybrid cloud space. By combining private cloud with one or more public cloud services, hybrid cloud gives businesses greater control over sensitive data and provides the flexibility to move workloads between cloud solutions as needed. Meanwhile, IBM has bolstered its position in the cloud through a slew of acquisitions. In the span of less than a year, the company snapped up Nordcloud, Expertus Technologies, Instana, MSP Taos, 7Summits, and Spanugo. However, investors have been wondering why a company with an emphasis on cloud is lagging competitors’ growth. While IBM’s cloud revenue grew 19% in the most recent quarter, in Q4, revenues for Amazon (AMZN) Web Services jumped 28% while Microsoft’s (MSFT) Azure, Google (GOOGL), and Alibaba (BABA) grew cloud revenues by 50%, 58% and 54%, respectively. Bulls Also Point To Blockchain MarketsAndMarkets projects that the blockchain market will expand at a CAGR of 67.3% from 2020 through 2025, growing from $3 billion to nearly $38 billion in that timeframe. Given that blockchain can be used for secure transactions of actual currency, the financial services industry is expected to account for the lion’s share of blockchain spending. IBM has a strong relationship with many of the largest firms in that sector, with the company’s mainframes handling around 87% of all credit card transactions and processing roughly $8 trillion in payments annually. Based on analysis by Everest Group Research, which ranks IBM as the leader in market adoption, it is reasonable to assume IBM will garner most of the financial services industry's blockchain spend. Wall Street’s Take Turning to the analyst community, IBM has a Hold consensus rating, based on 2 Buys, 3 Holds and 1 Sell. At $134.80, the average analyst price target implies 1% downside potential. (See IBM stock analysis on TipRanks) Can IBM Compete? Even though the businesses remaining after the spin-off will generate greater growth and higher margins, IBM has an uphill climb when it comes to challenging the tech frontrunners. Skeptics see the firm’s entry into the cloud as too little too late. Bearing this in mind, the progress IBM makes towards its transformation into a cloud provider will dictate the path the stock takes. That said, based on the amount of global cloud spending, IBM doesn’t necessarily have to dominate the industry to rake in considerable revenues. Disclosure: Chuck Walston had a position in IBM at the time of publication. Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities.

  • American golfer Xander Schauffele lost $575,000 at the Masters because he and his caddie chose the wrong club

    Xander Schauffele's late charge at the Masters fell apart when he pulled the wrong club at the par-3 No. 16. It cost him half a million dollars.

  • Adam Sandler spots Will Zalatoris’s resemblance to Happy Gilmore character: ‘Have fun today young man’

    Zalatoris has been compared on a number of occasions to a character from Sandler’s 1996 comedy

  • Seager HR in 9th, Mariners rally late from 6 down, top Twins

    Kyle Seager wasn’t sure he got all of the ball in his final at-bat. Seager hit his second homer of the game, a three-run drive in the ninth inning to complete the Seattle Mariners’ comeback from a six-run deficit to beat the Minnesota Twins 8-6 Sunday. Seager had four hits and Taylor Trammell also homered for Seattle, which trailed 6-0 going into the sixth.

  • Rose Namajunas injects politics into Zhang Weili fight at UFC 261: ‘Better dead than red’

    Rose Namajunas seems to have conflated her Lithuanian lineage and UFC champ Zhang Weili being from communist China.

  • Letters to the Editor: My widowed mother was a victim of anti-Asian hate. This is how you can help

    Claudia Choi, whose mother received a racist letter days after her father's funeral, implores readers to prevent hateful acts against Asian Americans.

  • A Nobel-prize winning economist says the wealthy will just find a way to dodge any wealth tax

    One issue with taxing the ultrawealthy to pay for pandemic losses is they may just avoid the tax. Inequality expert Angus Deaton says so, too.

  • Is MIK Stock A Buy or Sell?

    Hedge funds and large money managers usually invest with a focus on the long-term horizon and, therefore, short-lived dips or bumps on the charts usually don’t make them change their opinion towards a company. This time it may be different. The coronavirus pandemic destroyed the high correlations among major industries and asset classes. We are […]