Yankees acquire LHP Clayton Andrews from Brewers for 19-year-old prospect

A day before pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report for spring training, the Yankees made a move to add to their pitching depth, trading for LHP Clayton Andrews, who was recently designated for assignment by the Milwaukee Brewers.

In exchange, the Yanks sent RHP Joshua Quezada, a 19-year-old they signed to a minor league deal in January of last year, to Milwaukee.

Quezada, who was assigned to the Dominican Summer League after signing with New York, went 6-0 with a 3.69 ERA (1.17 WHIP) in 11 games (four starts) in the DSL in 2023. He also struck out 48 batters in 46.1 innings, walked 18 and allowed a .214 batting average against.

Andrews, who made his MLB debut on July 1, 2023 after having spent five seasons in the Brewers’ minor league system, appeared in four games for Milwaukee in 2023.

In 3.1 innings, the 27-year-old pitched to a 27.00 ERA, allowing 10 earned runs on 10 hits, including three home runs. The lefty struck out four and walked two in his brief tenure in the majors.

Before that, the Long Beach State product had gone 18-6 with a 3.14 ERA (1.15 WHIP) in 122 appearances across all minor league levels, including going 6-0 with a 2.53 ERA (1.23 WHIP) in 48 games for the Nashville Sounds, the Brewers’ Triple-A affiliate, in 2023.