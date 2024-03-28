Yankees announce 26-man roster for 2024 MLB Opening Day

Opening Day is finally here and the Yankees will look to start the 2024 season on the right foot when they take on the Houston Astros.

But who will be on the Yankees' 26-man roster to start the season? The projected roster has changed quite a bit thanks to injuries to Gerrit Cole and DJ LeMahieu -- as well as Oswald Peraza -- but manager Aaron Boone will ride with the best players to come out of spring training as well as a last-minute addition to bolster the bench depth.

Without further ado, here's the complete Yankees Opening Day roster for the 2024 season...

The Starters

The everyday starters are largely intact with LeMahieu being the only omission after his foot injury has put him on the IL to start the season.

Berti was acquired from the Miami Marlins in a three-team trade on Wednesday and will be the Opening Day third baseman.

The Bench

There was a time before Opening Day when the Yankees were considering carrying three catchers but the Berti trade sent Ben Rortvedt to the Tampa Bay Rays. That leaves Wells as the only catcher to back up Trevino.

Cabrera will be Rizzo's backup first baseman while also being a viable outfielder if needed.

Feb 26, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Nestor Cortes (65) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at George M. Steinbrenner Field. / Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Rotation

With Cole out, Gil breaks camp as the team's fifth starter. Whether he remains on the team depends on when Cole can return and how well he -- and the rest of the rotation -- pitches.

Cortes is the team's Opening Day starter as the Yankees look for bounce-back years from him and Rodon.

Bullpen

Gil making the rotation means Weaver will start the season in the 'pen.