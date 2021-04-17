Yankee Stadium pauses play after irate fans pelt field with baseballs

It took seven games for Yankee Stadium to remind everyone there are downsides to admitting fans into MLB ballparks again.

The New York Yankees had their game against the Tampa Bay Rays paused in the eighth inning on Friday. The reason: a mob of irate fans hurling baseballs onto the field:

Fans at Yankee Stadium stopped play by throwing several baseballs into the outfield pic.twitter.com/VHof1Fc2vN — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) April 17, 2021

The baseballs just kept coming:

Wow wow wow pic.twitter.com/RQUpZVPr8I — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) April 17, 2021

Just imagine how bad things could have been had Yankee Stadium been full, rather than a limited attendance of 10,202. Such a sight also raises two questions: Why were the Yankees fans angry and where did they get those baseballs?

The answer to the first question wasn't a bad call, or a showboating opponent. It was because the fans' precious Yankees were losing 8-2 to the Rays after entering the game a half-game out of last place in the AL East.

As for the baseballs, your guess is as good as ours. Was it "Everyone Gets A Baseball" night? It appears not.

The Yankees would eventually lose 8-2, knocking them into sole possession of last place at 5-8.

