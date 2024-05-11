Yandy Diaz, Randy Arozarena look like themselves as Rays beat Yankees

ST. PETERSBURG — This is kind of how the Rays drew it up.

Yandy Diaz had his first three-hit game and home run since opening day, and Randy Arozarena had his first multi-hit game since March 30 as the team’s two biggest hitting threats combined to lead the Rays to a 7-2 win over the Yankees in front of an announced 21,308 Saturday at Tropicana Field.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Rays (20-20) and was their second this season in five games against the Yankees (26-15).

Diaz hit his first home run since March 28 to lead off the bottom of the first. It was his first homer in 166 plate appearances. Jose Siri led off the third with his first walk in 19 games. Diaz doubled to put both runners in scoring position, and Arozarena finished it off with his seventh home run of the season.

In the seventh, Diaz doubled in Ben Rortvedt and then scored on an Arozarena double. Two batters later, Arozarena scored on Isaac Paredes’ sacrifice fly.

Diaz is now 12-for-29 with three home runs against Yankees lefty Nestor Cortes.

The Rays chased Cortes after 5⅓ innings, five hits and four runs. He walked three and struck out five.

Tampa Bay starter Zack Littell could not hold the lead the first time he got it. After Diaz’s home run put the Rays ahead 1-0, Littell walked Anthony Rizzo with one out in the second. It was the first walk Littell had issued in 29 innings, dating back to April 10. He gave up a double to Austin Wells, then after an Oswaldo Cabrera ground out, walked Trent Grisham before Anthony Volpe singled in two runs.

The second time he got the lead, however, Littell held on to it.

He kept the Yankees off the scoreboard the rest of his outing. He went 5⅔ innings, allowing just those two runs on four hits and two walks. He struck out three.

